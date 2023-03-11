Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $576,903.28 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

