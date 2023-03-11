Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $110,639.06 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $110,639.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,074.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Down 8.4 %

QTWO stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

