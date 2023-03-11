Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading Down 1.9%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 15,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 335,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

