Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Puma Trading Up 0.3 %

PUMSY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,129. Puma has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Puma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Puma from GBX 3,620 ($43.53) to GBX 3,180 ($38.24) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $864.25.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

