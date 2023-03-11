Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PUBGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($79.79) to €82.00 ($87.23) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Publicis Groupe stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,545. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

