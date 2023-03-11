Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 63 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $23,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,421.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,455.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,377.93. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

