Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 575 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,036 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $21,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $154.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.