Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 56,476 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,476 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of Healthpeak Properties worth $26,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEAK stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

