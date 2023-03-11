Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,724 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $18,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after buying an additional 889,911 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 945,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,443,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after purchasing an additional 312,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REXR opened at $56.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.96%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

