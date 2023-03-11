Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,678 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $22,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

MSI opened at $261.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.