Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.