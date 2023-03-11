Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,476 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $420.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

