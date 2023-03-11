Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of MSCI worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $522.27 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.11.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.