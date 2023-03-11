Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,802 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.50 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

