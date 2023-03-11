Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 781 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Moody’s worth $23,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $285.09 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.16 and its 200-day moving average is $285.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

