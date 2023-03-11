Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 63 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $428.30 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.89.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

