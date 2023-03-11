Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $479.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

