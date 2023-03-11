Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,895,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.70.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

