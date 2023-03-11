Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AON were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AON by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AON opened at $294.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

