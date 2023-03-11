Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,111 shares of company stock worth $8,333,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $74.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

