Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $281.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.80. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

