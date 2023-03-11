Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $246.60 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

