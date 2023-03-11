Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 2,021 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.44 and its 200-day moving average is $236.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.