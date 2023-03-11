PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 675.0% in February

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PTAIY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,638. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the provision of mining, transportation, agriculture, and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

