Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $3,940,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRLB stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $56.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

