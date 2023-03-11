Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Down 5%

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Prosper Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.