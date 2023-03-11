Prom Price Hits $4.17 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $76.07 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00020403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00035301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022227 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00224955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,430.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.26741897 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,711,918.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.