ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

NYSE PRA opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $995.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,843.16 and a beta of 0.37.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $294.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -1,998.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,523,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 13.5% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 337,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

