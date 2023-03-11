PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

PCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.17.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading

