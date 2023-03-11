Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Shares Down 21.4%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating) traded down 21.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 754,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 101,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Portofino Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Portofino Resources Company Profile

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

