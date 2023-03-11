Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Critical Survey

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 1 3 2 0 2.17 Pono Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Joby Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 74.24%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Pono Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -28.07% -25.30% Pono Capital N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pono Capital has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Pono Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Joby Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$258.04 million ($0.45) -8.80 Pono Capital N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Pono Capital

(Get Rating)

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

