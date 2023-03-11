Polymath Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $161.78 million and $160,054.49 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00353932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017179 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1689557 USD and is down -6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $219,010.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”



