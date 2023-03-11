POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:PNT opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.14. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $10.98.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
