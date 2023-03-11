Pocket Network Trading Down 1.3% This Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $58.71 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00431545 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,913.14 or 0.29169583 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

