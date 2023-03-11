PlayDapp Trading Down 16.7% This Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $102.56 million and $87,814.76 worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

