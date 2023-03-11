PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Truist Financial

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PlayAGS Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $6.55 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market cap of $247.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Institutional Trading of PlayAGS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.