Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Gregory Maliassas Sells 15,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 332,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Maliassas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Gregory Maliassas sold 15,542 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $98,536.28.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $30,712.44.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,959,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 914.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,090,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after buying an additional 1,884,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

