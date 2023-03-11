Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 118.0% in February

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 248.5 days.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 1.7 %
PZRIF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 433. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
