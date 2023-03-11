Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 118.0% in February

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 248.5 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 1.7 %

PZRIF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 433. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

