Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $336.37 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

