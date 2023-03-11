Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $211.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.05 and a 12 month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

