Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 372.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

