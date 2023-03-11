Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATHGet Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 125,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,408,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $601.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.