Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 125,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,408,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $601.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

