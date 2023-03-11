Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 1,625.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

Piraeus Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPIRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Piraeus Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

Featured Articles

