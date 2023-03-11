Piper Sandler Lowers Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $9.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.20.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,863 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,033 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

