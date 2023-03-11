Pier Capital LLC Sells 125,128 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,128 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.67% of ALX Oncology worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

