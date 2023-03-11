Pier Capital LLC Has $968,000 Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 17.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $20,900,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.