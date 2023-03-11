Pier Capital LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $412.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.52. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $443.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $17,370,043 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

