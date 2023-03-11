Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62.

Insider Activity at Piedmont Lithium

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,460,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,460,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Bless bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.14 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,727 shares of company stock worth $86,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.