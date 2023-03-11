Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.
Piedmont Lithium Price Performance
Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62.
Insider Activity at Piedmont Lithium
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.