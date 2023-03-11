Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHVS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Pharvaris Trading Down 11.6 %

Pharvaris stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.39. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pharvaris by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

