Persistence One Day Volume Reaches $764,564.81 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Persistence token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $65.22 million and approximately $764,564.81 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Persistence alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 164,525,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,161,613 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).

The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.

The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.

Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.

Read the official announcement [here](https://medium.com/persistence-blog/pos-token-holders-prepare-yourselves-for-persistence-stakedrop-the-grand-unveiling-d5f6ca6ddc40).

*Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/persistence) (total supply)*”

Persistence Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.